Trad jazz gig

A TRAD jazz night will take place at Goring village hall tonight (Friday).

The Eagles Jazz Band will perform the music of Acker Bilk, Chris Barber and Kenny Ball.

Meanwhile, a professional rock covers band will perform the Eagles’ album Hotel California in its entirety at the hall on November 4.

Both shows start at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street or on (01491) 875758.