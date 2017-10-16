A FREE family nature walk will be held at Chalkhills, off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, on Sunday.

The village’s habitat study group will lead walkers to look at plants, fungi, insects and mammals before returning for refreshments, a discussion and a display of recent archaeological finds.

Participants should arrive at the yard at Chalkhills before 2.15pm. For more information, call Sandra Parkinson on 0118 984 4031.