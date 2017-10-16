Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
A FREE family nature walk will be held at Chalkhills, off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, on Sunday.
The village’s habitat study group will lead walkers to look at plants, fungi, insects and mammals before returning for refreshments, a discussion and a display of recent archaeological finds.
Participants should arrive at the yard at Chalkhills before 2.15pm. For more information, call Sandra Parkinson on 0118 984 4031.
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say