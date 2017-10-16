Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nature walk

A FREE family nature walk will be held at Chalkhills, off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, on Sunday.

The village’s habitat study group will lead walkers to look at plants, fungi, insects and mammals before returning for refreshments, a discussion and a display of recent archaeological finds.

Participants should arrive at the yard at Chalkhills before 2.15pm. For more information, call Sandra Parkinson on 0118 984 4031.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33