Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz success

A QUIZ night at Goring village hall raised more than £1,300 for Goring and Cleeve Pre-School.

More than 90 parents and supporters attended the music-themed event, which was compered by DJ Andy Ankerson and was followed by a disco.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the pre-school in Wallingford Road, which is a registered charity and partly relies on donations to keep going.

Charlotte Williams, one of the organisers, said: “Everyone had an enjoyable evening. It was a great opportunity for parents to get a babysitter in, enjoy a night out and indulge in some bad dad-dancing!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33