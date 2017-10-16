Quiz success

A QUIZ night at Goring village hall raised more than £1,300 for Goring and Cleeve Pre-School.

More than 90 parents and supporters attended the music-themed event, which was compered by DJ Andy Ankerson and was followed by a disco.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the pre-school in Wallingford Road, which is a registered charity and partly relies on donations to keep going.

Charlotte Williams, one of the organisers, said: “Everyone had an enjoyable evening. It was a great opportunity for parents to get a babysitter in, enjoy a night out and indulge in some bad dad-dancing!”