Monday, 16 October 2017

Autumn music

A CHARVIL choir is to perform at an autumn concert.

Jewel Tones will join the Abbey Junior School chamber choir from Reading and the Seagrave Singers ladies’ choir, from Kettering, at the Autumn Serenade at St Mary’s Church in Twyford on Saturday, November 4 at 7pm.

The choirs will sing a range of music, including folk songs, spiritual compositions and numbers from musicals and then unite for a finalé of Goin’ Up a Yonder.

Tickets cost £7 each, which includes refreshments. To book, call choir director Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com

