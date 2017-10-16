Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Monday, 16 October 2017
A CHRISTMAS bazaar will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave, on Saturday, November 25 from 1pm to 3.30pm.
Attractions will include stalls selling gift hampers and festive food, games, a bottle tombola, a raffle, a guess the weight of the Christmas cake competition and Santa’s grotto.
Children will be able to use the secret present room to choose, buy and wrap a present with help from the teachers from Robert Piggott Infant School.
Entry is free for children with a suggested donation of £1 per adult.
