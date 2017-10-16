Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas bazaar

A CHRISTMAS bazaar will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave, on Saturday, November 25 from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Attractions will include stalls selling gift hampers and festive food, games, a bottle tombola, a raffle, a guess the weight of the Christmas cake competition and Santa’s grotto.

Children will be able to use the secret present room to choose, buy and wrap a present with help from the teachers from Robert Piggott Infant School.

Entry is free for children with a suggested donation of £1 per adult.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33