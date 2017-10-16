Join the 100 Club for dinner

A DINNER with a renowned fine art photographer will be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The Henley 100 Club is inviting non-members to join them for an evening with David Yarrow on Thursday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

He is best known for his portrayals of wild and endangered animals and supporting their conservation.

The event will begin with a cocktail workshop, or just cocktails, and canapés. There will be an opportunity to view an exhibition of Mr Yarrow’s work as well as talk to him and club members.

The first two dinner courses will be served in the museum’s main gallery. Dessert will be served in the exhibition room where there will be a chance to hear Mr Yarrow talk about his work and buy some of his pieces.

As his work is usually black and white, the dress code for the evening is black and white but black-tie is optional. Tickets costs £75, which includes dinner, drinks, the private viewing and talk. To book, call Reama Shearman at the museum on (01491) 415600.

Meanwhile, the Henley 100 Club has appointed new committee members, including Nick English, of Bremont Watches, as chairman.

The committee is planning a series of slightly less formal events with the aim of attracting new members.

Mr English said: “We want to spread the word and give more people the chance to be part of it.”