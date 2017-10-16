Beetroot, blini and vodka feature in Russian charity dinner

A CHARITY dinner with a Russian theme was held in Sonning Common.

Organiser Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury chose the theme after enjoying a cruise from St Petersburg to Moscow earlier this year.

The village hall was decorated with Russian flags and posters and the 60 guests were served a three-course meal prepared by volunteers.

The meal began with a vodka shot with blini, followed by a starter of vegetable soup with beetroot and apple, a main course of beef and mushroom stroganoff with green beans, roast beetroot and bulgur wheat and a pudding of pancakes with fruit and crème fraîche. This was followed by coffee.

The event raised £1,400 for Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Phillips-Tilbury has previously organised similar events based on different countries to raise money for the village hall and Oxfam.

She said: “The whole purpose is to provide something for the community and any money we raise is just a bonus. The idea is that people get together and enjoy it.

“This event was more fund-raising- orientated as my husband Michael had respite care in the hospice and I have had great support from the community team there.” Mrs Phillips-Tilbury thanked the team of volunteers who helped make and serve the food.

Tickets are now available for this year’s Sonning Common Christmas Day lunch, which she also organises and is for residents who live alone or can’t face cooking a turkey for two. It will be held at the village hall from 12.30pm.

For more information, call Mrs Phillips-Tilbury on 0118 972 1058 or email phillipstilbury@gmail.com