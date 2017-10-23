Festive market

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
A CHRISTMAS market will be held at Whitchurch Primary School in Eastfield Lane on Sunday, November 26 from 11am to 3pm.
There will be gifts and refreshments as well as children’s games with prizes and Santa’s grotto. Proceeds will go to the parent-teacher association.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say