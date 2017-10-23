Monday, 23 October 2017

Festive market

A CHRISTMAS market will be held at Whitchurch Primary School in Eastfield Lane on Sunday, November 26 from 11am to 3pm.

There will be gifts and refreshments as well as children’s games with prizes and Santa’s grotto. Proceeds will go to the parent-teacher association.

