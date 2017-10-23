Rock tribute

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
LED ZEPPELIN tribute band the Led Zep Project will perform the rock band’s hits at Goring village hall next Friday (October 27) at 7.30pm.
The group comprises local musicians Denny Ilett Jnr, Ady Davey, Andy Crowdy and Jerry Soffe.
Ticket cost £15 each and are available from Inspiration in High Street.
23 October 2017
