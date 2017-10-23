Monday, 23 October 2017

Rock tribute

LED ZEPPELIN tribute band the Led Zep Project will perform the rock band’s hits at Goring village hall next Friday (October 27) at 7.30pm.

The group comprises local musicians Denny Ilett Jnr, Ady Davey, Andy Crowdy and Jerry Soffe.

Ticket cost £15 each and are available from Inspiration in High Street.

