Drum for fun

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
A COMMUNITY drumming event will be held at Sonning Common village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 4pm.
Drum4fun is open to all and no musical experience is necessary. It costs £2 per person. For more information, email kate@drum4fun.co.uk
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say