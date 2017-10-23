Monday, 23 October 2017

Health tips

TWO free health talks will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley next month.

An end-of-life planning session, with advice from speakers from Sue Ryder, will be held on November 14 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

This will cover advanced care planning and preferences for care later in life.

On November 20, from 6pm to 8pm, specialist staff from the Royal Berkshire Hospital will speak on diabetes and endocrinology.

Both events have been organised by the Bell surgery. For more information, call (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

