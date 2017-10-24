Fashion experts speak at launch of mums group

A celebrity make-up artist and beauty magazine editors were among the speakers at a new women’s group that launched in Henley.

MAMA.DO was founded by Lizzie Hughes, who lives in the town, in the summer and aims to create a network for women and mothers in the town.

The launch event was held at Hotel du Vin in New Street on Thursday last week (19) and was attended by dozens of guests including Mayor Kellie Hinton.

The speakers were Lee Pycroft, a make-up artist with clients including actresses Anne Hathaway, and Laura Dern and supermodel Elle Macpherson, Red Magazine beauty editor Rosie Green and Camilla Kay, formerly of InStyle and Cosmopolitan.

Mrs Hughes said: “There are lots of like-minded mums around here who are into fashion, society, beauty and politics and whether they are busy professionals or busy stay at home mums we all share common anxieties and aspirations.

“My mission is to create a community where women can share, inspire and learn from each other.

“Sometimes you can lose yourselves a bit when becoming a mum and MAMA.DO is all about creating some time and space for us as women, what we used to be, what we are now and what we might aspire to be in the future.”

Cllr Hinton added: “MAMA.DO is a wonderful new initiative and I'm grateful to Lizzie for creating this kind of forum in the town.

“As a busy mum myself, I was excited by this new idea and the evening did not disappoint. We met three inspiring women and had an interesting and frank chat about beauty, wellbeing and juggling busy lives.

“To attract such big names in the beauty world to a launch event was impressive and it is only the start.

“I know MAMA.DO has more events coming up and I am looking forward to attending them all.”

The group will be running talks, events and workshops about every two months and hopes to have more speakers.

For more information visit www.mamadouk.net or email hello@mamadouk.net

MAMA.DO launch: Founder Lizzie Hughes, ex-magazine columnist Camilla Kay, Henley town councillor Sarah Miller, Mayor Kellie Hinton, designer Lynne Lambourne, make-up artist Lee Pycroft and magazine editor Rosie Green at the launch event