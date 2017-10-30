Christmas essentials

STONOR PARK is hosting a boutique Christmas fair organised by Country Homes & Interiors next month.

Visitors will make their way through a “forest” of decorated trees to heated marquees on the front lawns of the main house.

The event, held from November 23 to 26, will feature more than 100 stands with products for the home and garden as well as demonstrations on how to make a Christmas wreath.

There will also be a dedicated luxury artisan food area where visitors can sit down to enjoy food and drink.

Royal Horticultural Society and English Heritage members can visit the show for free with a valid membership card.

Visitors already holding an event ticket can upgrade to an event, house and gardens ticket for an extra £6, payable on entry to the show. Those with a Stonor Park season ticket enter free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ichfevents.co.uk