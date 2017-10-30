Hall fundraiser

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A CONCERT to raise money for maintenance of Peppard war memorial hall will be held next Saturday (November 4).
Peppard Unplugged is held at the Gallowstree Road hall each month. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children and performers. For more information, call 0118 972 3609.
