Youth Alpha course starts

Monday, 30 October 2017
AN interactive course exploring the Christian faith is to be held in Henley.
The Youth Alpha Course will take place at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place next Sunday (November 5) from 11.15am to 1.30pm.
Organised by Henley Baptist Church, it aims to provide an opportunity to make friends, ask questions about difficult issues and explore different beliefs.
For more information, email sue@nomadhenley.co.uk
30 October 2017
