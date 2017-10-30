Football life

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
DOZENS of schoolchildren took part in a football competition in Gallowstree Common. The boys’ and girls’ teams from Peppard, Kidmore End, Sonning Common and Shiplake primary schools played at Bishopswood Sports Ground in an annual schools contest.
They took part in a round robin of three 12-minute matches. Both the boys’ and girls’ competitions were won by Sonning Common, while Kidmore End came second in the boys’ event and Shiplake were runners-up in the girls’ tournament.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say