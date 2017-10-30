Football life

Monday, 30 October 2017

DOZENS of schoolchildren took part in a football competition in Gallowstree Common. The boys’ and girls’ teams from Peppard, Kidmore End, Sonning Common and Shiplake primary schools played at Bishopswood Sports Ground in an annual schools contest.

They took part in a round robin of three 12-minute matches. Both the boys’ and girls’ competitions were won by Sonning Common, while Kidmore End came second in the boys’ event and Shiplake were runners-up in the girls’ tournament.

