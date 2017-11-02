Thursday, 02 November 2017

Charity Christmas cards pop-up shop opens

THE Henley Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop opened on Friday.

Mayor Kellie Hinton and her escort David Eggleton joined volunteers at the Christ Church Centre for the launch.

Cards for Good Causes offers Christmas cards from 38 charities including Cancer Research UK and the RNLI and also sells advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper and gift tags.

Councillor Hinton, who was also joined by her daughter Hallie, seven, said: “It is a good place to come and get not only cards but basics like wrapping paper and tree decorations.”   Joint manager Jan Channer said: “At least 70p in every £1 goes to the good causes, which are all very worthwhile.”

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until December 18.

