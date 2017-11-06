Monday, 06 November 2017

Making light work

THE ninth annual lantern parade will take place in Maidenhead on Saturday, December 9.

Music and entertainment will begin at 4.30pm and the parade departs from the town hall at 5pm.

The family event is free to attend and its theme is “Carnival of the Animals”, so expect to see an array of beautiful willow creatures on the High Street.

Organised by the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, it wil be running lantern making workshops throughout November and December. They cost £4 per person to attend.

Tickets can be purchased on 01628 788997 or from www.nordenfarm.org

