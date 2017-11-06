Festival in help plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help organise next year’s Gap Festival in Goring.

The biennial arts and culture event will feature dozens of talks, workshops and performances at venues across the village from June 14 to 17.

There will be a mixture of household names and individuals and groups from within the community showcasing music, arts and crafts, dance, drama, literature, poetry and more.

The organising committee wants people who can help with various aspects, including marketing and social media, setting up and decorating venues, managing events and looking after guests, operating sound and lighting, running the bar or food stalls, delivering leaflets and selling tickets. Training will be offered.

Festival director Heather Dunthorne said: “Whether you’re interested in getting experience to enhance your CV or want to indulge an interest in the arts by seeing the other side of the picture, we can use you. The festival is in June but the work starts now.”

Proposed events include an opera, a dance with a big band, a gardening talk, an art trail and a large family celebration on the final day featuring performances by children from Goring Primary School.

To volunteer, call 07889 368082 or email

director@thegapfestival.org