Playful dads

Monday, 06 November 2017
FATHERS, grandfathers and other male carers can share quality time with their pre-schoolers at a special event at Goring Free Church from 9am to 11am next Saturday (November 11).
The church in High Street will set up a ball pool and bouncy castle for children aged under four.
Entry to the event, which is called Who Let The Dads Out?, is for a suggested donation of £3 or more.
06 November 2017
