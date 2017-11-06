Monday, 06 November 2017

Weekend fair

A CRAFT fair in aid of Goring Primary School will be held at the village hall on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be stalls selling hand-made goods including ceramics, stained glass, turned wood, cushions, teddies, paintings, greetings cards and jewellery. Hot food and refreshments will also be available.

Entry is £1 per person and free for under-16s. For more information, visit www.goring
craftfair.co.uk

