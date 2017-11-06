Jazz double

JAZZ legend Chris Barber, who is president of the Goring Hall Live music society, is to perform with his big band at the village hall from 7.30pm on December 8.

The 87-year-old bandleader and trombonist has been touring for more than 60 years and helped launch the careers of Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones in the Sixties.

For tickets (£19.50) visit www.goringhall.live or call 07885 251803.

Meanwhile, American jazz and soul singer Denise King will perform at the village hall next Friday (November 11) as part of a European tour.

The show will start at 7.30pm and tickets ( £15) are available from Inspiration in High Street or call John

Calvert on (01491) 874492.