Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz double

JAZZ legend Chris Barber, who is president of the Goring Hall Live music society, is to perform with his big band at the village hall from 7.30pm on December 8.

The 87-year-old bandleader and trombonist has been touring for more than 60 years and helped launch the careers of Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones in the Sixties.

For tickets (£19.50) visit www.goringhall.live or call 07885 251803.

Meanwhile, American jazz and soul singer Denise King will perform at the village hall next Friday (November 11) as part of a European tour.

The show will start at 7.30pm and tickets ( £15) are available from Inspiration in High Street or call John
Calvert on (01491) 874492.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33