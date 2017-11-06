Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive music

TICKETS for Nottakwire’s Christmas concert in Sonning Common will go on sale on November 20.

A Christmas Cornucopia will take place at the village hall on December 9 with doors opening at 1.30pm. Three young musicians will also perform.

Tickets will be available from Occasions in Wood Lane and cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-12s.

For more information, email margaret.moola@
btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33