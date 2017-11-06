Festive music

TICKETS for Nottakwire’s Christmas concert in Sonning Common will go on sale on November 20.

A Christmas Cornucopia will take place at the village hall on December 9 with doors opening at 1.30pm. Three young musicians will also perform.

Tickets will be available from Occasions in Wood Lane and cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-12s.

For more information, email margaret.moola@

btinternet.com