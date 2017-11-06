Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Special celebration in aid of Mayor's charities

Special celebration in aid of Mayor's charities

CHILDREN played games and had their faces painted as ghosts and ghouls at a Halloween party in Henley.

About 11 youngsters attended Henley Halloween at King’s Arms Barn on Saturday.

Steph O’Neill, who runs Stephanie’s Stage Stop dance school, gave a display and Louise Holloway, of Enchanted Players, played Mavis from the children’s film series Hotel Transylvania as she led the games using a giant parachute.

Mayor Kellie Hinton painted the children’s faces and gave them temporary tattoos. She said: “The party was fun. We would have liked it to have been a bit busier but those who came had a wonderful time. We also provided glitter tattoos, tealight holder making and colouring along with squash and biscuits.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event, particularly Glen Lambert and his wife Anna who did a lot of the organising and whose idea Henley Halloween was.”

Tickets for the event cost £5, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s chosen charities for her year in office, which are the town’s four state primary schools — Trinity, Sacred Heart, Badgemore and Valley Road.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33