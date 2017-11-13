A CHARITY boxing night will take place at Henley town hall on Wednesday.

The event is in aid of the Nomad youth and community project, which is based at the d:two centre in Market Place, and is being organised with Twyford Boxing Club.

Tickets cost £40 for ringside seats and £25 for standing. Doors open at 7.15pm and the first fight begins at 7.45pm. For tickets, email twyford

boxingclub@gmail.com