Care advice

Monday, 13 November 2017

A FREE talk about end of life care will be held in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Sue Ryder staff will provide emotional and practical advice and give an overview of services available through the charity.

To book a place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or send an email to thebellsurgery@nhs.net

