Students learn the business at Christmas fair

HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas fair at Shiplake College on Saturday.

Santa’s grotto was run by some of the school’s business students while others ran a “guess the teddy bear’s name” stall.

Other attractions included stalls selling Christmas gifts, candles, clothes and alcohol and a photo booth.

Some stallholders were raising money for Gap Africa, a charity which raises money for schools in Kenya and the college has supported since 1994.

These included Alex Webster, 17, and Haydon Stride, 16, who sold bottles of apple juice made with fruit from the college orchard.

The Shiplake Community Choir performed carols and festive songs including Ding Dong Merrily on High and Joy to the World.

Refreshements included mulled wine and mince pies.

The event was organised by Annie Caldeira, from Pangbourne, whose children, Tanya, 18, and Ethan, 17, attend the school, and other members of the parents’ association.

She said: “It was a massive success. I’ve had the most amazing emails from people thanking us for organising it.

“We don’t fund-raise, it’s more about bring families together and also provides an opportunity for the college to raise money for Gap Africa.”

Mrs Caldeira thanked Julie Hargreaves for helping to decorate the grotto.