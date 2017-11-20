Hundreds attend Christmas fayre in aid of village church

A CHRISTMAS fayre held in Woodcote raised £1,843 towards the upkeep of the village church.

Hundreds of people visited the event at the village hall, where residents were selling festive goods including bags, arts and crafts wares, jewellery, cakes and jams, bric-a-brac, toys, books, decorations, stockings and crackers.

There was a number of prize raffles and tombolas as well as a refreshments room where volunteers served tea and cakes.

Organiser Janet Casson said: “Visitors seemed delighted with the amazing variety of goods available. Many, many thanks to everyone who made or donated items, those who helped to set up and staff the stalls and those who came to buy.

“We hope visitors were pleased with their bargains and prizes and would like to thank them for their amazingly generous support.

“The money raised will be used for the general running costs and maintenance of St Leonard’s Church.”