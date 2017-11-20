School reunion

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Monday, 20 November 2017
A REUNION for pupils and teachers at Gillotts School in Henley in the Seventies will be held at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm onwards.
20 November 2017
More News:
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say