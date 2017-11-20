Monday, 20 November 2017

School reunion

A REUNION for pupils and teachers at Gillotts School in Henley in the Seventies will be held at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm onwards.

