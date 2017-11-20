Festive bazaar

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
A CHRISTMAS bazaar will be held at the Chilterns Court care centre in York Road, Henley, on December 2 from 2pm to 4pm.
There will be Prosecco, pancakes, a tombola, raffle, cake stall, craft stall, carols, a secret auction and Santa Claus. All are welcome.
20 November 2017
