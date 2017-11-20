A CHRISTMAS market promoting small retailers, enterprises and artisans from the Henley area will return later this month.

It has been organised by Love Local to give those businesses without a high street presence a place to promote and sell their work.

Stallholders will be offering upcycled vintage-style furniture, cushions, artwork, home accessories, photography, ceramics, candles, jewellery, cakes, chocolates, Christmas cards and stocking fillers.

The market will be held at the town hall on November 30 from 10am to 2.30pm.

Organisers Lynne Lambourne, Sarah Kirk and Tracey Beard say: “Our Love Local markets offer a fabulous shopping experience to local people wanting to buy something unique, unusual and individual that cannot be found on the high street.

“With rent and rates at extortionate amounts, it is often the local artisans that get forgotten as the large chains of shops move on to our high street.

“We want to offer locals a way to support their own local small businesses.

“We have a passion for all things individual and for supporting and celebrating the abundance of creativity in the area. We want to encourage people to shop more responsibly, support local businesses and bring the local community together.”

The market is supporting the Henley 60-Plus Social Club and one of its sponsors, Angie Best’s Metaphysical Gym, is offering special discounted rates for anyone over the age of 60 wanting to join a gym.