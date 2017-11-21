Health and beauty chain store opens in time for Christmas

A BRANCH of Superdrug store has opened in Henley.

The health and beauty chain has taken over the former Bensons for Beds and Cargo premises in Market Place.

The official opening took place on Friday when Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton and store manager Kim Hirst cut a pink ribbon together, watched by some of the store’s 12 staff.

Councillor Hinton said: “I’ve been quite excited about this. I do think our residents and visitors need variety and shops which complement all types of budgets.

“I know some people would have preferred an independent shop but you either want a vibrant high street or empty shops and I know which I prefer.

“This opening is perfect timing just before Christmas and I can’t wait to hit the make-up aisle. I’ll be getting some of my gifts from there.”

The store, which has undergone a four-week refurbishment, is Superdrug’s 794th branch across the country.

Jerry Walkling, sales operations director, said: “We are the fastest growing health and beauty retailer in the UK.

“I’m delighted to be opening a store in Henley. It’s a fantastic location for us and I’m sure it will go very well.”