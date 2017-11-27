Festive choir

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
WARGRAVE Community Choir will perform carols and festive songs at Woodclyffe Hall in the village on Thursday, December 14 at 7.30pm.
They will be joined by violin group Sonore Trio for the show, which will include singalong numbers.
There will be a bar and food including mulled wine and mince pies. Tickets cost £5 on the door.
27 November 2017
