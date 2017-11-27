Hall carols

A CHRISTMAS carol service will be held outside Henley town hall on December 6.

Carols with a Heart for Henley, which is run by the Henley Filling Station, will begin at 6.45pm after the Living Advent Calendar performance.

It will be followed by the Bishop of Dorcester Rt Rev Colin Fletcher’s Christmas message inside the hall at 7pm.

Trinity Primary School choir will lead carol singing and Sam Brewster will tell an interactive children’s story.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer.