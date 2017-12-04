Monday, 04 December 2017

Art camps

CHRISTMAS art camps for children are to be held in Wargrave.

Villager Jo Hall will host the events in Blakes Road on December 20, 21 and 22 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Youngsters will be able to make their own pieces by painting, printing and sketching.

For more information or to book, call Mrs Hall on 07703 534716 or email her at jomaundrell@hotmail.com

