Monday, 04 December 2017

Toddler party

CHILDREN’S entertainer Bertie Slippers will perform at a Christmas party for the Wargrave baby and toddler group.

He will be joined by Father Christmas and an elf at the event at the scout hut off East View Road on Tuesday from 9.30am to 11am.

All children will receive a present and there will be festive food and drink.

The party costs £2. To register, email wargravebaby
andtoddler@hotmail.co.uk

