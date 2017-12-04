Glowing show

BEAVERS, cubs and scouts from Wargrave sang and danced at their “Almost Christmas” show for parents.

The event at the Woodclyffe Hall included a glow-in-the-dark dance and comedy sketches.

Audience members sang along with carols including Good King Wenceslas and Once in Royal David’s City.

Village curate Hugh Barne and his wife performed a short play about Christmas gifts.

The event was in aid of child bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream.