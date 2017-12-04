Glowing show

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
BEAVERS, cubs and scouts from Wargrave sang and danced at their “Almost Christmas” show for parents.
The event at the Woodclyffe Hall included a glow-in-the-dark dance and comedy sketches.
Audience members sang along with carols including Good King Wenceslas and Once in Royal David’s City.
Village curate Hugh Barne and his wife performed a short play about Christmas gifts.
The event was in aid of child bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say