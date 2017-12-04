Monday, 04 December 2017

Festive fair

A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Bishopswood Special School in Grove Road, Sonning Common, tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.

Attractions will include crafts stalls, Santa’s grotto, pony rides, theatre performances, hot food, mince pies and mulled wine as well as a charity auction at 3pm.

