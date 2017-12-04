Festive fair

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Bishopswood Special School in Grove Road, Sonning Common, tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.
Attractions will include crafts stalls, Santa’s grotto, pony rides, theatre performances, hot food, mince pies and mulled wine as well as a charity auction at 3pm.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say