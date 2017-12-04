Festive lunch

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
PEPPARD Lunch Club will hold its Christmas lunch on December 14 from noon.
Anyone over 60 is welcome to attend. Tickets cost £5 for the meal and a free raffle ticket.
For more information, call (01491) 681780.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say