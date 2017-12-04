Food fair day

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A FOOD and produce fair will take place at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.
There will be food and drink stalls offering tastings from Walters’ turkeys, Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies, chocolates and fudge, cheeses from Neal’s Yard, bread, pickles, preserves, vegetables, alcoholic drinks and more.
Refreshments will be sold all day. Entry is 50p for adults and free for children.
