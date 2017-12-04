Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food fair day

A FOOD and produce fair will take place at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

There will be food and drink stalls offering tastings from Walters’ turkeys, Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies, chocolates and fudge, cheeses from Neal’s Yard, bread, pickles, preserves, vegetables, alcoholic drinks and more.

Refreshments will be sold all day. Entry is 50p for adults and free for children.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33