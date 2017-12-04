Henley Filling Station

THE Filling Station will move to a new meeting location, the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street, Henley, from the New Year.

The group is an informal gathering of local Christians.

On Wednesday, January 10, the guest speaker will be Justin Brierley, who will give a talk called “Unbelievable? Why, after 10 years of talking with atheists, I’m still a Christian”.

He is a Premier Christian Radio presenter and the editor of Premier Christianity magazine who lives in Surrey with his wife Lucy, a United Reformed Church minister, and their four children.