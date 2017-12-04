Rowathon, raffle and, of course, Santa at Christmas fair

SANTA’S grotto, biscuit decorating and rowing challenges were among the attractions at a Christmas bazaar held at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave.

Dozens of children and their families attended the event at the school in School Hill on Saturday.

Stalls sold gift hampers and festive food such as mulled wine and mince pies and there was a bottle tombola and a guess-the-weight-of-the- Christmas cake competition.

Children were able to use the secret present room to buy and wrap a present for members of their families with help from teachers at Robert Piggott Infant School. The Wargrave Lido fund, which is raising money for a new swimming pool in the village, ran a “rowathon” on an ergometer.

There was also an auction of gift hampers from local businesses and a raffle with prizes including an iPad, a digital camera and tickets to a show at the Mill at Sonning theatre.

The organisers hope to have raised more than £1,000, which will go towards the Christmas pantomime and other school events.

Emily Harris, a member of the parents’ association, said: “The bazaar went really well. It was well supported by locals as well as children from the school and lots of money was raised through the auction of hampers and raffle.”