Children post letters to Santa

PUPILS from the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley have posted their letters to Father Christmas.

They put them in a postbox on the town hall steps which has been set up by the town council and will be in place throughout December.

The letters were written by nursery staff, who sat down with each child and asked them what presents they wanted to receive.

Deputy manager Kate Catlin said: “They were really excited about coming and they’re really looking forward to Christmas.”

Pictured, left to right, Florence Pratt, Johnny Pratt, Lily Newman, Olivia Smith, Arjan Grewal and Elodie Comonte

