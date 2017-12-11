Christmas market from Love Local

SCORES of shoppers attended a Christmas gift market at Henley town hall.

The event, organised by Love Local, featured about 30 stalls selling festive goods including jewellery, stoneware, greetings cards, candles, decorations and confectionery.

They included cashmere seller Cate Victoria, which is based in Russell’s Water, Bella and Bo homewares, from Peppard, and potter Kate Garwood, from Shiplake.

Charlotte Kavanagh, who runs vintage catering company Time for Tea, was selling cakes and hot drinks at a pop-up café on the town hall stage.

A share of the proceeds from the event, which was sponsored by estate agent Philip Booth, will go to the Henley 60+ Social Club in Greys Road car park.

Lynne Lambourne, who co-founded Love Local with Sarah Kirk in 2011, said: “It was an amazing afternoon with fantastic turnout considering the weather.

“So many people came to support us and buy goods that they can’t get on the high street. It’s much better to support local traders than to shop online which, sadly, many people do these days.

“We’re also really pleased to be supporting the 60+ Club because Christmas can be a lonely time of year if you’re elderly and isolated.”

Pictured, clockwise from top left, organisers Tracey Beard, Sarah Kirk and Lynne Lambourne and sponsor Philip Booth, Jane Butler, of Cate Victoria, and Annie Stott (left) and Juliette Cuthbert, of Bella and Bo