Charity music

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
THE Pangbourne Silver Band will perform at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common next Sunday (December 17) at 5pm.
Mulled wine and mince pies will be served in the interval. A voluntary collection will be made for the church’s advent charity, Embrace the Middle East.
11 December 2017
More News:
Villages fear extra traffic if third river crossing is built
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Peppard are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say