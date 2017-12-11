Follow Santa

Monday, 11 December 2017

THE route for Sonning Common’s Santa on a Tractor event on Tuesday, December 19 has been revealed.

Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

They will start in Kennylands Road, then go via Westleigh Drive, Lea Road, the top of Grove Road and Kennylands Road to Reades Lane, then along Ashford Avenue, Wood Lane, Woodlands Road, Baskerville Road, Orchard Avenue, Widmore Lane, Pond End Road, Churchill Crescent and the Butcher’s Arms pub before finishing at the bottom of Widmore Lane.

