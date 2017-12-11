Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils raise £1,100 for Children in Need

Pupils raise £1,100 for Children in Need

PUPILS at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave raised more than £1,100 for Children in Need with a sponsored walk.

About 180 children joined the trek in Bowsey Woods, between Wargrave and Crazies Hill, tackling steep hills and muddy conditions.

They had a cake sale at the school later in the day.

Teacher Rebecca Parry said: “We had a great time. All the children showed lots of enthusiasm despite the mud and hills and were absolutely elated to find out the amount they had raised.

“It is so important for the children to learn about how we can help those less fortunate than ourselves and Children In Need is a brilliant vehicle for allowing us to educate our pupils in compassion and empathy.

“We are so grateful to all our friends and families for sponsoring and supporting us.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33