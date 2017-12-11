Pupils raise £1,100 for Children in Need

PUPILS at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave raised more than £1,100 for Children in Need with a sponsored walk.

About 180 children joined the trek in Bowsey Woods, between Wargrave and Crazies Hill, tackling steep hills and muddy conditions.

They had a cake sale at the school later in the day.

Teacher Rebecca Parry said: “We had a great time. All the children showed lots of enthusiasm despite the mud and hills and were absolutely elated to find out the amount they had raised.

“It is so important for the children to learn about how we can help those less fortunate than ourselves and Children In Need is a brilliant vehicle for allowing us to educate our pupils in compassion and empathy.

“We are so grateful to all our friends and families for sponsoring and supporting us.”