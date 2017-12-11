Monday, 11 December 2017

Volunteers clear fallen leaves from churchyard and green

MORE than 30 volunteers helped tidy up around St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Villagers and parishioners spent Saturday morning collecting leaves from the churchyard and neighbouring Mill Green. In return for their help, they were served coffee and bacon sandwiches.

Organiser Bob Austen said: “I wish to thank all those who turned up and hope that they enjoyed the fresh air and exercise.” Meanwhile, the churchyard is currently being prepared for the construction of a new £400,000 church annexe.

A tree and several gravestones have been removed and the area will be levelled in preparation for laying the building’s foundations, which will take about 10 weeks. The annexe will be called the St Mary’s Church Centre and will contain two meeting rooms for use by community groups, such as Mill Green WI, a café and toilets.

It will also provide access to the church via the north porch.

