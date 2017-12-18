Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Choral concert

THE South Chiltern Choral Society Christmas concert will take place at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common this weekend.

This will feature Bullard’s A Christmas Feast and other festive favourites.

There will also be a performance by children from the Hill Primary School in Caversham.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 2pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £12 or £6 for under-21s and are available from www.southchilternchoral
society.org.uk 

