Choral concert

Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE South Chiltern Choral Society Christmas concert will take place at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common this weekend.
This will feature Bullard’s A Christmas Feast and other festive favourites.
There will also be a performance by children from the Hill Primary School in Caversham.
The concert will take place at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 2pm on Sunday.
Tickets cost £12 or £6 for under-21s and are available from www.southchilternchoral
society.org.uk
18 December 2017
