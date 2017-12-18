Christmas lunch for Gainsborough residents

MORE than 30 people attended the fourth annual Christmas party for people from the Gainsborough estate in Henley.

The event at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street on Thursday last week was organised by Gainsborough Residents’ Association.

It was hosted by association chairwoman Paula Isaac, fellow member and town councillor David Eggleton, Mayor Kellie Hinton and Jackie Logan, resident involvement manager at the Soha housing association, which helped pay for the party.

The event was open to anyone living on the estate or at other properties managed by Soha.

As well as a roast turkey dinner, there was a raffle of four hampers of festive goods donated by the Lighthouse food bank.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It was a fantastic day which everybody loved and some people wanted to book places for next year.

“We don’t do it for the recognition, we just want to provide something that will bring people together at Christmas.”

Clockwise from top left, Mayor Kellie Hinton, pub manager Adam Levy, Paula Isaac, Jackie Logan, Irenna Bailey and Councillor David Eggleton; Annie and Les Oakes, of Gainsborough Crescent, and Win Adlam, from Sonning Common, and John Green, from Maidensgrove.

• Irenna Bailey, of Henley Community Spirit, is organising a lunch for the elderly at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Christmas Day from 11.30am to 3.30pm. It will include carol singing and a raffle. For more information, call Mrs Bailey on 07961 694399.